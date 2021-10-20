Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.96. Intuit posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $13.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $572.83. 4,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $551.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.