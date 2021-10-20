Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ISRG traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.82. 19,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.61 and its 200 day moving average is $314.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $217.67 and a 52 week high of $362.34.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.18.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

