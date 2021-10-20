Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.50 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $323.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $336.30 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $217.67 and a fifty-two week high of $362.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.98. The company has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.20, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

