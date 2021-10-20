Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $330.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $323.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $323.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $336.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $217.67 and a 52-week high of $362.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total value of $3,872,909.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

