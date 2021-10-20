Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VLT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 130.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 34.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

