Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of VLT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $15.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
