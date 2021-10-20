Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter valued at $2,574,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 17.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 946,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 137,299 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the first quarter worth about $750,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 245,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTN opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

