Investors Purchase Large Volume of InflaRx Call Options (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,089 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,136% compared to the average daily volume of 169 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 508,093 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,537,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,505. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

