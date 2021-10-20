Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.13

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $178.13 and traded as high as $191.98. Investors Title shares last traded at $191.98, with a volume of 1,147 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $363.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.14 and a 200 day moving average of $178.13.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 30.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Investors Title by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

