IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.29

IOG plc (LON:IOG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.29 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 30.87 ($0.40). IOG shares last traded at GBX 30.22 ($0.39), with a volume of 1,167,205 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

