Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IPSEY. Barclays cut shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ipsen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

