IQVIA (IQV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $249.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a one year low of $150.65 and a one year high of $265.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.