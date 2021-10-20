Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.72. 43,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,791. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -417.16 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iridium Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Iridium Communications worth $37,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.