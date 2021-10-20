Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $883,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $198.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $237.76. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.02 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,594,000 after acquiring an additional 86,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after acquiring an additional 183,398 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 99,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.