iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.65% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Avalon Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

TLH stock opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.02.

