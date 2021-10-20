iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,380 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,075,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,578,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.