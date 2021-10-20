iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock remained flat at $$114.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. 33,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,790. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.