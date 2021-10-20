iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,401 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.13. The stock had a trading volume of 58,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

