iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.74. 31,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 60,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

