iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Cut by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $92,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $$115.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,416. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

