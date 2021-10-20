iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,305 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 196,654 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 143,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW remained flat at $$78.06 during trading on Wednesday. 43,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.48 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

