iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 231,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,463,387 shares.The stock last traded at $17.88 and had previously closed at $17.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,875,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,793,000 after buying an additional 58,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after buying an additional 358,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 108,156 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 1,042,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

