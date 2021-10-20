iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 639,741 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 518,245 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,121. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.