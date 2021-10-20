iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH opened at $279.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $217.02 and a 52 week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.