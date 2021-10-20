iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,504 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 304,785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

