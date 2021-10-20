Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.39. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 333,332 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $79,451,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665,460 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507,325 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,134,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

