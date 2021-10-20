iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 1,635 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $45,796.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,628.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20.

On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22.

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $971.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.21. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

