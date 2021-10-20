Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.28. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

