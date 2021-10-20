Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.87. The firm has a market cap of C$12.21 billion and a PE ratio of -102.02. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$10.29.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.2788911 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

