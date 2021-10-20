James C. M. Morgan Sells 2,000 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

