JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

