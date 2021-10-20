JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

