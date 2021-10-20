Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $97.92 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,947,004 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $55,215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,895,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,102,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

