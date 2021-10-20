Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55.

OFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OFC stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,444,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

