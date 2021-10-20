Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

