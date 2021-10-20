Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $14.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $189.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $206.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

