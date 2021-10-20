Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $42.55.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

