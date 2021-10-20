Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arkema S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arkema in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the basic materials company will earn $11.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2022 earnings at $11.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $133.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arkema has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

