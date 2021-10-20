Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.63 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

