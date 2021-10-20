JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

JKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 248,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

