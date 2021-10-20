Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 70.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $18,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,849 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of JNCE opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $438.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

