JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 123.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 79.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

