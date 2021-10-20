JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $250.51 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $264.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -143.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

