JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.22% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,195,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter.

CRBN opened at $171.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $127.24 and a 12 month high of $173.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.19.

