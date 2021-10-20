JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target to GBX 1,826

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,826 ($23.86) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s current price.

ATG stock opened at GBX 1,418 ($18.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,424.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 734.63 ($9.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,680.44 ($21.96).

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

