JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target to GBX 1,826

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,826 ($23.86) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s current price.
ATG stock opened at GBX 1,418 ($18.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,424.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 734.63 ($9.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,680.44 ($21.96).
About Auction Technology Group
