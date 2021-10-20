JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 635,247 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Euronav by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Euronav by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EURN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

