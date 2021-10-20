JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,103 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $4,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $4,867,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFG opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFG. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

