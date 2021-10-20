Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,376 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BG opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

