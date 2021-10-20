Jump Financial LLC Grows Holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in EMCORE during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in EMCORE during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 290.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $272.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

