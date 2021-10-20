Jump Financial LLC Invests $245,000 in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atlas Technical Consultants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATCX. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 74.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $363.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $48,333.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,628 shares of company stock valued at $231,602. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.