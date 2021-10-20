Jump Financial LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dell Technologies stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
