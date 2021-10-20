Jump Financial LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.